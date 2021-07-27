Remembering 9/11: Where were you?

Everyone seems to have their own story of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

No matter how many years pass, those who lived through 9/11 will never forget the moment hijacked planes turned towards the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a tiny village in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

As the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaches, we’re asking you to share your story.

Where were you? What do you remember? How did the events of that day change your life? Were you a key responder who played a critical role in the aftermath of the attacks? Or were you a bystander who mourned in their wake?

Let us know below. Your story could become part of a WHYY special series.