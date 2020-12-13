Students at Kensington CAPA might stage ‘logout’ protest, principal says

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

—

Students at Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School have argued in recent weeks that their schedule requires too much screen time. Now they might protest by refusing to log in to virtual classes, the school principal wrote in a letter to families Friday.

In her letter, Principal Patricia M. McDermott-Fair stated the school had “received communication” that some students and staff might stage a “logout” protest on Monday.

“I understand that frustrations might be heightened because of the very unusual circumstances that we’re all living in these days,” McDermott wrote.

Students who don’t log in to class on Monday will receive an unexcused absence, she said. In a separate letter sent to Kensington CAPA staff, McDermott-Fair said she expected staff members to follow their schedule when school resumes on Monday.

“As we continue to move forward in this process I ask that you continue to communicate directly with us because this is a process that requires teamwork,” she wrote.

Students at Kensington CAPA started an online petition two weeks ago to demand an alternate schedule, which would reduce class times to 50 minutes instead of 90 minutes. They argued the long hours in front of screens are excessive and unhealthy. Students also have complained about eye strain. The petition has nearly 500 signatures as of Friday.

Students attend class between 8 a.m. and 3:04 p.m., nearly six hours a day, even with small breaks and lunch.

“After 3:04 the work really doesn’t stop there,” said Dena Stileslawson, a sophomore at Kensington CAPA. “There’s homework and studying. It’s difficult when students have outside responsibilities like taking care of their children and siblings.”

The proposed schedule would start at 9 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m., with a longer lunch and homeroom and five-minute breaks between each class. They would like no screens on Fridays.

When the petition was created students said they considered a one-day strike of not logging into class if their concerns were not addressed by school and district officials.

McDermott said in her letter that she hopes all students attend classes during the next two weeks before the winter break. She suggested there could be an “opportunity to implement a revised plan when school resumes in January.”