Stan Drayton out as Temple football coach after 3 seasons
Defensive coordinator Everett Withers will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Stan Drayton will no longer lead Temple football after heading the Owls program for three seasons, only achieving nine wins throughout his tenure.
The university announced Drayton’s departure in a release Sunday, less than 24 hours after an overtime victory against Florida Atlantic University. However, the team remains near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference.
Vice President and Athletic Director Arthur Johnson said in a release Drayton “has represented the University with a tremendous amount of integrity and class.”
“With the changing landscape of college football and the playoff format, the opportunity for Temple football has never been greater,” Johnson said. “Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles, appear in bowl games consistently, and build a program that our fans, alumni, and students can be proud of in the classroom and on the field. I am confident that our fans will rally around our student-athletes and support them as they always have.”
Before arriving at Temple in 2022, Drayton racked up multiple accomplishments at the collegiate and professional levels, including being on the coaching staff of two national championship teams (Ohio State in 2014 and Florida in 2006), as well as stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.
Johnson thanked Drayton for his commitment to the university and said student-athletes under his leadership “have excelled in the classroom” and “been outstanding members of the community.”
“I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University,” Drayton said in the release. “I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life.”
Despite his experience, Temple struggled during his tenure, starting with two consecutive 3-9 seasons.
After last Saturday’s win against FAU, Temple heads into the final two games of the season 3-7. The Owls will head to San Antonio on Saturday to play the UTSA Roadrunners. The game starts at 6:25 p.m. and can be streamed via the Temple Sports Network.
