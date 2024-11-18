Stan Drayton out as Temple football coach after 3 seasons

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Stan Drayton will no longer lead Temple football after heading the Owls program for three seasons, only achieving nine wins throughout his tenure.

The university announced Drayton’s departure in a release Sunday, less than 24 hours after an overtime victory against Florida Atlantic University. However, the team remains near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference.

Vice President and Athletic Director Arthur Johnson said in a release Drayton “has represented the University with a tremendous amount of integrity and class.”

“With the changing landscape of college football and the playoff format, the opportunity for Temple football has never been greater,” Johnson said. “Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles, appear in bowl games consistently, and build a program that our fans, alumni, and students can be proud of in the classroom and on the field. I am confident that our fans will rally around our student-athletes and support them as they always have.”

Defensive coordinator Everett Withers, who has more than 35 years of college and professional coaching experience, will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.