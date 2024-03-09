From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Colleges have long raked in billions from student athletes’ sweat and talent as the players themselves never saw a cent. A recent rule change means that students can finally cash in on their own names, images or likenesses, known in its abbreviated acronym as NIL.

In 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association altered its rules to permit the change. Student athletes previously were prohibited from earning any profits under the threat of losing college eligibility.

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council passed a law introduced by Councilmember-at-Large Isaiah Thomas. The city will partner with Temple University School of Law to help high school and college athletes navigate and monetize NIL deals, with free legal and financial advice.

The bill goes now to the desk of Mayor Cherelle Parker.

“I think it’s good for the student athletes, who were exploited for too long by colleges and universities who made money off the backs of these student athletes,” said Ken Jacobsen, a law professor and director of Temple University’s Sports Law Program. “But the problem is with that, with the change, there came a surge of conflicting rules, conflicting laws, conflicting regulations on the college level, as well as on the high school level.”

The partnership has a hotline for parents and students run by Temple law students: 215-204-SPTS (7787). Organizers have also created easy-to-understand materials explaining NIL guidelines.

Typically, an NIL deal can be a sponsorship outside of the school in which an athlete endorses a brand, product or service, or the brand or service might appear on the athlete’s social media platforms. Some colleges also pay a percentage of the merchandise sales that features a student’s image, likeness or name.

Thomas, who also coaches basketball at Sankofa Freedom Academy in Kensington, first introduced the legislation last year, when it passed Council only to be vetoed by former Mayor Jim Kenney. Earlier this year, Thomas re-introduced the legislation and it passed Thursday.

“We are here today to step up for student athletes. NIL deals are happening,” Thomas said. “But we are not allowed to participate in the deals, so when a young person has questions about NIL deals, they can’t call Coach Thomas to get access or support, financial advice or how much taxes to pay.”

But Thomas and Jacobsen point out potential pitfalls, including a possible loss of eligibility, voiding of championships or dealing with unscrupulous business people.

“Where there is money, there are bad actors,” Jacobsen said.