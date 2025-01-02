The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed a day after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away early Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Central at the 70,000-seat Superdome, has been pushed back to Thursday night Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said.

“Public safety is paramount,” Hundley said at a media briefing alongside federal, state and local officials, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “All parties all agree that it’s in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours.”

Said U.S. Rep. Troy Carter: “Rest assured the decision that was made to postpone the game was not done lightly. It was done with one single thing in mind: public safety — making sure that the citizens and visitors of this great city, not only for this event, but for every event you come to in Louisiana, that you will be safe. And we will use every resource possible.”

Hundley said work was underway to “set up a safe and efficient and fun environment” at the Superdome on Thursday night. “We live in the fun and games world with what we do, but we certainly recognize the importance of this and support (public safety efforts) 100%.”

The Superdome was on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday morning, when people with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice.

Some credentialed Superdome employees were permitted into offices by Wednesday afternoon.

The casualties occurred when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack at about 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street near Canal Street, the FBI said.

The Georgia and Notre Dame football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels just blocks away from where the violence occurred.