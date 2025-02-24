From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Worshippers gathered Sunday at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church to celebrate the legacy of pioneering opera singer and civil rights leader Marian Anderson.

Anderson was a lifelong member of the church on South Broad Street and rose to prominence during an era of American history dominated by Jim Crow laws.

“When we sang, ‘Before I’d be a slave, I’d be buried in my grave,’ we were saying, to the institution, that, ‘You think you know who I am, but I am somebody great,” said Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness, of Mother Bethel AME Church, during her sermon.