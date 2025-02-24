Marian Anderson’s legacy celebrated during rededication ceremony at Tindley Temple

Tindley Temple United Methodist Church held a special service Sunday to honor the civil rights pioneer and opera singer.

The restored gold cross on the exterior of Tindley Temple United Methodist Church shined brightly following the Sunday service honoring Marian Anderson. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Worshippers gathered Sunday at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church to celebrate the legacy of pioneering opera singer and civil rights leader Marian Anderson.

Anderson was a lifelong member of the church on South Broad Street and rose to prominence during an era of American history dominated by Jim Crow laws.

“When we sang, ‘Before I’d be a slave, I’d be buried in my grave,’ we were saying, to the institution, that, ‘You think you know who I am, but I am somebody great,” said Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness, of Mother Bethel AME Church, during her sermon.

Carolyn C. Cavaness speaking
Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness of the Mother Bethel AME Church delivered a special sermon Sunday focusing on the legacy and faith of Marian Anderson. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
five singers
Music performed during Sunday's service included selections written by Charles Tindley, the man who founded the church in 1902 and who it was later named after. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a child and a man in a pew
Worshippers gathered to listen to the sermons on Marian Anderson's legacy and took time to connect with each other during intermissions. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In the face of racial prejudice, Anderson’s operatic singing abilities broke racial barriers and was celebrated around the world, including a 1939 performance at the Lincoln Memorial that drew a crowd of over 75,000 people. In 1946, she became the first Black person to grace the cover of Time Magazine.

Jillian Pirtle, CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum, said when Anderson was asked to write a summation to go with the cover story, she wrote about music and faith.

“Faith is the dynamo that powers life and music is the flame that ignites the fuel,” Pirtle said. “Music teaches us more about ourselves than words … It strengthens the fiber of our spirits and replenishes the reservoirs of our souls. For out of faith comes music, out of music comes joy.”

Jillian Pirtle speaking
Jillian Pirtle serves as the CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum. She spoke about Anderson's faith during a service Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
one person plays flute, another plays trumpet
the organ in the church
Tindley Temple United Methodist Church on South Broad Street honored its former member Marian Anderson during a special service Feb. 23, 2025. Anderson first began performing at the church in 1926. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The museum will celebrate its grand reopening March 1 after a 2020 flood caused more than $500,000 in damages to the building on South Martin Street.

The Kimmel Center renamed its main performance venue after Anderson in 2024.

  • two female churchgoers
  • a man playing piano
  • churchgoers talking
  • artwork on brick outside
    Artwork featured behind Tindley Temple United Methodist Church features Marian Anderson, along with other Black artists. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

