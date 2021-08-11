Southeast Pa. counties lead in solving ‘maddening’ lapse in eviction protections

Bucks County officials are urging other counties to make use of a legal ruling they recently won, and pause eviction proceedings for the thousands of Pennsylvanians who are vulnerable to being thrown out of their homes.

A pandemic-era federal moratorium on evictions ended August 3. And though Pennsylvanians who owe back-rent can now qualify for relief money through their county, there can be a lag before they actually receive the funds — leaving them at the mercy of landlords who might throw them out.

“This is a problem in counties across the commonwealth, and really across the country,” said Josh Goldblum, a managing attorney at Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. “People are getting evicted when there’s money waiting to fix the problem. It’s maddening.”

That concern was why, in June, Legal Aid asked courts in Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester Counties to delay eviction cases to give people enough time to get their relief money. Two county courts argued they didn’t have that authority, according to Legal Aid, but Bucks went ahead and issued an order allowing eviction delays in certain cases.

So long as a person had applied for rent relief through the Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program, or BERA — which disburses federal relief funds — the judge ruled that the renter could submit a request to a magisterial district judge, who could then stay their eviction for 30 days.