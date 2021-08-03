Kenney: No more arrests for possession of fentanyl test strips

Philadelphia will no longer arrest people for possessing or distributing fentanyl test strips, according to an executive order Mayor Jim Kenney signed Monday.

The strips allow people to test other drugs for the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has played a major part in driving the country’s rising overdose death toll. It’s often mixed with other, generally less deadly opioids, and increasingly has been found in drugs like cocaine, which means some people are ingesting it by accident.

But the test strips that could better inform drug-users’ decisions and possibly lead to fewer overdose deaths are illegal in Pennsylvania, because they’re considered drug paraphernalia.

Kenney’s decision to essentially ignore that state law is in line with a position the city District Attorney’s Office took earlier this year, when it formally adopted a policy of not prosecuting people found to be in possession of or distributing the strips. Kenney didn’t provide data on how many of these arrests have been happening.