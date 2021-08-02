Wolf wants to extend opioid emergency declaration; GOP skeptical

GOP lawmakers say they’re still weighing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s request to extend a longstanding disaster declaration to combat the opioid crisis.

But they’re indicating they may not be on board.

Wolf first issued his disaster declaration in January 2018 and has extended it more than a dozen times since. It loosens certain regulations, allowing officials to get people into drug treatment faster, and letting agencies share resources more freely.

But Wolf can’t extend it himself anymore. In a move inspired by the governor’s highly politicized COVID-19 emergency orders, lawmakers and voters approved a constitutional amendment this year that ends emergency declarations after 21 days instead of 90, and requires legislative approval for an extension.