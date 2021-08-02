Allegheny County joins Philly in backlash to Shapiro’s opioid settlement deal

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is praising his Allegheny County counterpart for asking a state judge to ensure that an ongoing lawsuit against a group of opioid manufacturers and distributors will be permitted to proceed to trial.

The 24-page complaint was filed in Commonwealth Court on Thursday by Allegheny District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., roughly a week after Krasner filed a similar lawsuit seeking the same outcome — marking a showdown with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Both complaints are a direct response to a proposed settlement agreement recently announced by Shapiro involving opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. Like Krasner, Zappala is concerned the terms of the $26 billion agreement may block his lawsuit, which he argues would result in much more relief for Allegheny County, a part of the state ravaged by the opioid crisis.

The county has recorded roughly 3,400 opioid deaths over the last 5 ½ years, according to court documents. That translates to roughly two opioid deaths per day.

“The victims of this opioid crisis and the people of Allegheny County would be best served by having these matters decided by a jury in Allegheny County,” said Zappala in a statement posted to Facebook.