High court gives Pa. county OK to delay eviction cases while tenants wait for rental relief

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Opening the door for local courts across Pennsylvania to protect thousands of tenants still waiting for urgently needed aid, the state Supreme Court on Monday approved a request from Bucks County to pause eviction cases for up to 60 days if someone has applied for rental relief.

An additional reprieve came late Tuesday in the form of a new, limited federal eviction moratorium. The order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protects renters in counties with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. Currently, 29 of the state’s 67 counties meet that threshold.

The previous federal freeze on evictions ended on Sunday, after President Joe Biden said he was powerless to extend it again. The new order expires Oct. 3.

Many families who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic are at risk of losing their homes, despite an unprecedented amount of relief funding available to help them catch up.

Pennsylvania has $847 million to spend from the first slice of federal funding alone, with an additional $670 million on the way. Each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties is running its own program to distribute the funds, and the commonwealth is getting the money out to landlords and tenants faster than most states.