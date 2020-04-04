To protect its staff and customers from the viral outbreak, the ShopRite on Oregon Avenue near the Walt Whitman Bridge has restricted the number of people allowed in the store, placed a portable hand-washing station at the entrance, installed Plexiglas screens in front of the cashiers, and put blue tape on its floor to direct people where to go and where to stand in order to keep a safe distance.

Safety is the number one priority.

But it looks ugly.

“We take pride in the appearance of our store, we want our customers to have a welcoming experience in the store,” said co-owner and COO Jennifer Colligas-Moyer. “With everything that’s happening, it’s kind of sad to see all these blue arrows, black and yellow instructions: Stop! Stay six feet apart!”