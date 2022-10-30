Police: 7 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • October 30, 2022
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Officers say a drive-by shooting outside of a nightclub left at least 7 people injured.

One person is listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrived at the scene along North 6th and Spring Garden Streets at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say six women and one man are among the victims.

Officers have not released a possible motive, or any information on a suspect.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

