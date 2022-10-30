Police: 7 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Officers say a drive-by shooting outside of a nightclub left at least 7 people injured.
One person is listed in critical condition.
Investigators arrived at the scene along North 6th and Spring Garden Streets at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say six women and one man are among the victims.
Officers have not released a possible motive, or any information on a suspect.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
