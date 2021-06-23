The unfolding impacts of COVID-19 have posed the most dire threat to SEPTA since the agency’s founding. Even after slashing service, the dramatic collapse of ridership meant SEPTA’s financial situation was incredibly grim. It was only with extraordinary support from the federal government that SEPTA was able to survive losing a million dollars a day.

As we approach the end of the COVID-19 crisis, SEPTA’s footing is still quite precarious. SEPTA’s ridership, which had already been declining for years before COVID, is still only a fraction of the pre-pandemic figures. Relief from the federal government provided the agency some breathing room, but if the agency wants to ensure a successful future, it must provide high-quality service and make smart infrastructure investments.

Fortunately, the proposed capital and operating budgets make many prudent choices.

While half of all SEPTA trips occur on buses, the mode has chronically faced under-investment. The $25 million slated for improving bus infrastructure is a good first step towards speeding up the buses and curtailing some of the frustrations that are all too common for SEPTA’s many bus riders.

Physically navigating SEPTA’s rail stations can be incredibly baffling for occasional riders, and even regulars. SEPTA’s new $40 million investment in a comprehensive wayfinding system for the Rail Transit network will improve the user experience of all riders. Finding stations, navigating through them, and paying for rides needs to be seamless, and the current experience discourages many from even considering transit.