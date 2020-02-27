Do SEPTA signs confuse you? Help is on the way

People tend to look for signs when they feel lost. But if you’re a SEPTA rider, that might make things worse. General manager Leslie Richards says she gets it — and is working on a solution.

The former PennDOT secretary has been on the job for almost two months and has been riding the various modes of SEPTA to get around, even when it is not the most convenient, she says.

And one of the things she has noticed is it can be pretty confusing navigating through the system. Riders say they often have trouble understanding the signs, so they have to rely on the kindness of fellow travelers to get around. And that includes Richards.

“I get asked questions, too,” she said. “‘Hey, does this stop somewhere?’ Why are they asking me that? Why can’t they find out? What information do we need to give them? So that our system can be as welcoming as possible.”

During her first meeting with the authority’s Citizen Advisory Committee and Youth Advisory Council, Richards agreed with members who shared their concerns about signage and communication while using the service. Members commented on the design standards and language, sporadic announcements, and conductors too busy to help as contributing factors to the confusion riders may experience, especially those unfamiliar with the system.

Riders on Twitter, even WHYY staff, shared complaints and frustrations with SEPTA’s wayfinding, as well. One rider with a disability tweeted that trying to find their way with poor signage for ramps and elevators puts them in “physical pain” and at the mercy of others to get around.