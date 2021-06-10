Defining green stormwater industry

Green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) is best defined as plant and soil systems that reduce stormwater flow before it pollutes our local waterways. Examples of GSI are green roofs, rain gardens, bioswales, and tree trenches. Stormwater is one of the biggest threats to our water quality nationwide. In many places across Pennsylvania, polluted stormwater combines with raw sewage before overflowing directly into our rivers and streams. Due to the threat that stormwater poses to water quality, it’s regulated at the federal level by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and at the state level by Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP).

GSI can be used to meet both rural and urban stormwater management needs. With 20% of the Commonwealth’s 83,000 miles of rivers and streams impaired as a result of stormwater runoff, GSI is an effective tool for managing combined and separate sewer overflows, reducing agricultural runoff, and restoring streambanks — all of which are key to the state’s $3 billion in agricultural exports and $8 billion in recreation tourism.

Why invest in GSI?

For 20 years, SBN has been representing Greater Philadelphia’s nearly 100,000 small businesses, including businesses in the GSI industry. Because of the significant economic, social, and environmental impact we’ve seen from GSI investments, we embarked on a study conducted by Fourth Economy to look at the size and scale of the industry in Pennsylvania over the last ten years.The report assesses the trends over the last decade, evaluates stormwater management needs and opportunities in urban and rural areas across the state, and ties it all together with recommendations that will position Pennsylvania well to benefit from infrastructure stimulus for GSI.

The report’s findings prove that GSI is an undeniable strategy for economic growth and recovery, while benefiting equitable community development and climate resilience.

GSI offers clear pathways to family-supporting jobs and accessible career advancement for people with all education and work experience levels. GSI spans various sectors and the vast majority are accessible to those without a four-year college degree. Fifty-two percent of GSI workers earn at least $15 per hour, even without a high school diploma or equivalent.