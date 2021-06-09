Pathways to net-zero emissions; climate change in our National Parks

President Biden has set a climate goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. But is that really feasible? A recent Princeton report lays out five different pathways to get the U.S. to that net-zero target with infrastructure and renewable energy investments like wind and solar and carbon capture technologies. Princeton professor JESSE JENKINS walks us through the different routes, the costs and tradeoffs. Then, climate change is altering our National Parks in fundamental ways, Glacier’s glacier is melting, Sequoia’s trees are facing too many wildfires and lighthouses are facing rising tides. We’ll talk about how the changing park ecosystems and the painful choices that the park service is having to make around conservation with the PATTY GLICK, a senior scientist of climate adaptation at the National Wildlife Federation and a lead author of a new park service climate planning guide.