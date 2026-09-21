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More pharmacies and emergency departments across the United States are carrying buprenorphine, a medication for opioid use disorder treatment, compared to seven years ago, new national data shows.

Addiction medicine experts in Philadelphia say providing quick and immediate access to the medication can help people enter long-term treatment and recovery, so the data trends are overall positive.

However, gaps in care remain. While pharmacy prescribing in rural areas has improved, rural emergency departments have been slower than their urban counterparts in enrolling people into buprenorphine treatment at the hospital, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

That could point to a lack of long-term treatment programs in rural communities for people who are leaving the hospital or other short-term treatment clinics, said Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, founding director of Penn Medicine’s Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy.

“Rural emergency physicians are probably worried about how to arrange follow up for these patients,” she said. “And there’s probably some concern about writing a prescription when they don’t know where the patient is going to follow up.”

Improving access at pharmacies and hospitals may not be enough to fully meet the needs of everyone interested in trying buprenorphine, Perrone said, which is why she and a team at Penn are working to increase access to telehealth programs that can fill those gaps.

“We use that to help patients who are looking for recovery, don’t want to come to the emergency department, haven’t found a doctor yet,” she said.