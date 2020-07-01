Your SEPTA KEY Travel Wallet will soon work on Regional Rail.

Starting Monday, July 13, rail riders will be able to tap in and out at card readers located at turnstiles or on platforms of SEPTA rail stations for single trips.

“This will make it more convenient and our system more flexible, said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards. “We also can continue with being more hygienic offering this contactless fare system.”

SEPTA warns if customers do not tap in or out they’ll be charged the highest fare. Customers using weekly or monthly passes must also tap.

Earlier this year, the authority introduced the tap-to-exit function at Center City Regional Rail stations to prepare riders for the Key Card’s integration with Regional Rail. With the expansion, SEPTA Key has finally reached full implementation throughout the network.

A feature to pay for parking is in the works, but no specific rollout date has been set. Meanwhile, SEPTA’s new fare structure, which will allow children under 12 to ride free throughout the SEPTA system, begins Wednesday.