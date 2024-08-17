From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In an effort to tackle ongoing crime amid a growing population, the town of Seaford, Delaware passed a measure creating a curfew for young people this week.

Seaford Mayor Matthew MacCoy said town council’s approval Wednesday gives him the authority to put a curfew in place via an executive order when necessary.

“What this will do, it will prohibit juveniles from being out between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Sunday,” MacCoy said.

Seaford Police Chief Marshal Craft presented the initial proposal at a City Hall meeting three weeks ago, explaining that while Seaford has never implemented a curfew before, it could be an essential to enhancing public safety.

“This is really a tool in the toolbox that provides the law enforcement department with an opportunity to try to increase the safety of juveniles because bad things can happen late in the middle of the night,” he said. “Also to prevent the opportunity for kids to … create mischief and havoc out there and commit violations.”

According to the state’s crime mapping, from June 1, 2021 to June 1, 2024, there have been a total of 528 complaints involving juvenile suspects or defendants between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in Seaford. While this suggests a consistent trend, there is no conclusive data showing an increase in juvenile crime in recent years.

Out of those complaints, “34 juveniles are listed as suspect defendants in 107 various types of criminal offenses, 22 of those 107 were domestic related,” Craft said. “Of the whole 528, 93 complaints were domestic related involving juveniles.”

With the ordinance now passed, it won’t be implemented immediately. Instead, the curfew will only take effect if the mayor issues an executive order. Meanwhile, leaders will begin promoting the curfew to ensure the community is aware of the new rules, which will primarily apply to public spaces, emergencies and in response to escalating negative trends.

“Public places would be things such as streets and parks and shopping centers and similar areas accessible to the general public,” Craft said. “Emergencies could consist of fires, natural disasters, accidents or even crime waves and things of that nature.”

Seaford becomes the 12th town in Delaware to adopt a curfew with similar restrictions in place in Ellendale, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Dover, Laurel, Delaware City, Harrington, Wilmington, New Castle City, Cheswold and Bridgeville.