Minors have no room to breathe if the city is worried about holding control over what we decide to do during our free time — and when we can do it.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed an ordinance for a new summer curfew restriction. It requires minors who are 17 years old and under to be indoors by 10 p.m., when it used to be that teens who were 16 and 17 could stay out until midnight. While Philadelphia has had a curfew since 1955, the new adjustment is in place through September.

As a 17-year-old African American girl who loves going out with her friends, I don’t want to worry about local government dictating my personal time.

When out past curfew, minors may be stopped and picked up by police and taken home, to a resource center, or a police station. The purpose of this curfew is to prevent violence among young people, since statistics show many gun deaths include teens and people in their early 20s. To lower the violence rate in these age groups, this ordinance is meant to keep minors safe from danger.

But the thing is, there is a lack of evidence that curfews will decrease crime among teenagers and young people.

Gun violence — violence in general — is something the city needs to take control of, but taking away freedom from young teens isn’t the right path. As much as I want to take this new curfew seriously, it’s ridiculous to watch the city take away yet another piece of freedom from young people.