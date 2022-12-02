Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent.

The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there are exceptions for teens who are working after 10 p.m. and for those who do not have a permanent address.

“Those youth would not be penalized in any way because of them going to and from work,” she said. “In addition to that, we met with the Juvenile Law Center and there would not be penalties for homeless youth.”