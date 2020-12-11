Del. Gov. Carney announces 10 p.m. curfew for businesses, zero-tolerance enforcement policy

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Gov. John Carney announced another round of COVID-19 restrictions for Delaware on Thursday to help fight the winter virus surge as hospitalizations are on the rise in the state.

The decision comes one week after the governor announced a stay-at-home advisory and a one-month pause on in-person learning starting Monday, Dec. 14.

Under the latest order, restaurants and bars in Delaware are under a 10 p.m. curfew and indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

For businesses above 100,000 square feet in size, they must not exceed 20% of indoor capacity. All other businesses, including retail and restaurants, are limited to 30% indoor capacity. Smaller retail operations under 5,000 square feet, as well as houses of worship and funeral services, are limited to 40% of capacity.

Gyms and exercise facilities are also facing new restrictions, with classes at gyms limited to no more than 10 people and a requirement that gym equipment is spaced at least 10 feet apart.

These restrictions — along with a universal, statewide mask mandate — will take effect at 8 a.m. on Dec. 14.