Police: Fake grenade causes scare on Schuylkill Expressway in Fairmount Park

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Montgomery Avenue in Fairmount Park.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 18, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A fake grenade caused a scare and shut down part of the Schuylkill Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Montgomery Avenue in Fairmount Park.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

State police say they were called out for a vehicle investigation around 2 p.m. and noticed what appeared to be a grenade.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that it was not real and possibly a toy.

The scene was cleared and the road was reopened a little after 3 p.m.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate