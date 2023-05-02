This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Thousands of drivers in Philadelphia were issued tickets Monday, the first day the city enforced parking restrictions related to its street sweeping program.

People in more than a dozen neighborhoods now have to pay closer attention to the signs on their blocks, detailing when mechanical brooms will be coming through.

“I’ve only been here 10 minutes at most,” said Ray Wewer. He was working on a home on 24th Street in Point Breeze when he found a surprise on his windshield.

“It’s a scam. Thirty-one dollars,” he said. “I got a speeding ticket back in 2000 right before I got married. That’s the only ticket I ever got. Besides parking in Philly. That’s it.”

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the parking authority said it had issued more than 2,200 tickets in 14 different neighborhoods. The fine is $31.

“I don’t understand why the city just did this to the people. It’s a shame,” said Elizabeth Days from Point Breeze.

Its goal is to clean the streets. The city started a cleaning program last month where it sends mechanical brooms and workers with blowers throughout 14 neighborhoods.

The program is part of a $62 million investment over five years to clean neighborhoods identified as having litter on the streets.

Different blocks will be cleaned on different days.

“If we do 22nd Street and 23rd Street it’s kind of hard for parking. So we do 22nd Street, then we skip over to 24th, so that way that in-between day there’s parking for the residents on the other street,” explained Troy Coopers from the Philadelphia Streets Department.

The issue: workers can’t get all the trash with cars in the way.

“We would like to go curb line to curb line so we can clean the street so it can be discouraging when the cars aren’t moved,” said Cooper.

The city says after installing the street cleaning signs, it gave neighbors a heads up ticketing enforcement would being on May 1st.

The ticketing blitz sent some people running to their cars.

“It’s good to get the cars moving, to get the changeover on the spots anyway. Otherwise, you get cars that park here for months,” said Matthew Sigafus, who got to his car right before the PPA did.

Others say they couldn’t move their cars if they wanted to.

“I’m waiting for the tow truck. So that’s what I’m saying, can she give me some time?” said Brianna Sneed from Point Breeze.