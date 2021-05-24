About 1,000 preschool children in more than a dozen schools in Rwanda have each received a picture book designed by a group of high school students in Philadelphia.

At String Theory charter’s Philadelphia Performing Arts school, 21 teenagers ranging from grades 9 – 12, created “Baskets of Fun, Under the Sun” with Books and Beyond USA, an initiative to produce books for young readers in Rwanda.

According to BBUSA, Rwanda has few books for very young readers in English, the primary language taught in schools since 2008, and for many this will be the first book they own. A report by the Rwanda Children’s Book Initiative said children’s books in the national Kinyarwanda language are “virtually nonexistent.” The dearth of books has prompted local Rwandan publishers to band together in advocating for early childhood literacy.

“Baskets of Fun” has thirty-six lavishly illustrated pages about colors and numbers. The students at String Theory tailored the book by centering it on colorful things they determined kids in rural Rwandan villages might be directly familiar with, like purple beans, red tomatoes, and golden monkeys.

“It’s designed, like many preschool-age books, to be a sort of a primer: things that they see and encounter,” said Danielle Shylit, director of innovation at the school. “Our students did amazing research on what would be culturally relevant for the students, what would matter to them, what would bring them joy. We want joy to be a big part of what we bring to kids.”

The students in Philadelphia learned that monkeys, for example, are common in Rwanda, particularly in the mountainous jungles of the northern part of the country, where most of the participating schools are located.

On the other hand, the common domestic cat is quite rare in Rwanda.

“We see cats, but do they have cats?” said Nia Armstrong, a junior at String Theory. “That was really a challenge of making a book. We had to step out of the box and get out of our comfort zone. We couldn’t just draw characters, because they don’t see the same things that we see. So we had to put ourselves in their shoes to be able to write to them.”