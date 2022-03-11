Sweeney, the state’s longest serving senate president, will serve as chairperson of the center’s advisory board. Magyar, who was policy director in the Senate majority office for seven years, said his former boss was always focused on policy.

“[Sweeney is] very interested in continuing to make sure that we develop public policy proposals that can make New Jersey stronger and more competitive,” Magyar added.

The Sweeney Center will look at big picture fiscal issues such as school regionalization, shared local government issues and, of course, property tax issues.

“Frankly, take on some of the major issues that are not necessarily sexy, but are huge parts of the New Jersey budget such as Medicaid, for example,” he said, adding that the center will also look at government efficiency and transparency.

That research will be given to politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“The idea is to develop workable and pragmatic solutions to New Jersey’s most complex public policy issues with rigorous academic research and a data driven analysis,” he added.