Rendell endorses Vega for Philly DA, says recent wave of shootings was ‘the last straw’

Ed Rendell, who served as Philadelphia District Attorney, the city’s mayor, and Pennsylvania’s governor, is taking what he calls a “reluctant” step into the upcoming DA’s race to endorse former homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega in the Democratic primary over incumbent Larry Krasner.

Rendell said he felt compelled to make the endorsement based on the city’s gun violence epidemic. At least 185 people have been victims of homicides this year so far — a number police say is 30% higher than the same period last year. Officials say gun violence was the leading cause of death for young Black and Latino men in the city in 2020.

Krasner, a longtime criminal defense and civil rights attorney who won a crowded Democratic primary in 2017, swept into office on promises to fundamentally reform the way the DA’s office worked. He made good on a number of his campaign pledges: he has never sought the death penalty, he has aggressively prosecuted police officers for misconduct, he has stopped prosecuting most minor drug cases, and ramped up efforts to review wrongful convictions and exonerate people who were wrongly imprisoned.

Some reform advocates have said Krasner needs to do more to cut out cash bail — he still uses it in cases where his office deems people to be too high-risk for release — and to keep juveniles out of the adult criminal justice system. But most criticism has come from the right, from people who think Krasner’s efforts to route people away from the system have contributed to the rise in violence.

Rendell said he doesn’t usually like to criticize the successors in any of his previous government positions, but this past weekend’s surge of shootings — 25 people were shot, seven were killed — was “the final straw.”