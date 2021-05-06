Philly’s gun violence epidemic the top issue at Krasner, Vega debate

Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic took center stage during a heated, wide-ranging debate between the two Democrats running to become the city’s next district attorney.

The hour-long debate, co-hosted by NBC10 and KYW, came roughly two weeks before the May 18 municipal primary. It also touched on the city’s police union, cash bail, and the backlog of criminal cases that have piled up during the pandemic as a result of virus mitigation measures.

But with the city on pace to set a new single-year record for homicides, a full third of the debate focused on how District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Assistant District Attorney Carlos Vega would work to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia.

Vega, among the prosecutors fired in 2017 following Krasner’s election, said he launched his campaign in response to the unrelenting bloodshed. He said Wednesday that Krasner’s progressive politics are to blame and that his office’s failure to secure high bail in certain cases has cost people their lives, including a 25-year-old who was fatally shot while walking his dog in Brewerytown.

“They’re removing guns at record rates, yet there are no consequences. The conviction rate has gone down substantially,” said Vega, a former homicide prosecutor.

Between 2015 and 2019, only 22% of the 6,344 shootings during that five-year span led to an arrest, according to data from the District Attorney’s Office. And even fewer of those shootings resulted in a conviction — around 11%.

Convictions for illegal gun possession are also down, with prosecutors securing them less than half the time in 2020, according to the same data.

“The DA’s Office has dropped the ball. Their attorneys are not doing their job. And they are not working with the police in solving those crimes,” Vega said.