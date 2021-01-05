Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is a 75-year-old former college football star who still exercises regularly. After handily winning a second term in November, he prepared to take the office for his second term this Tuesday.

Purzycki will still be inaugurated to serve another four years, but it will be done as he convalesces from the emergency coronary bypass surgery he underwent Wednesday morning.

The six-hour heart operation was needed because testing conducted after Purzycki recently had his annual physical revealed serious “blockage of some of his arteries,’’ deputy chief of staff John Rago told WHYY News on Monday.

Rago, who said he spoke with his boss by Zoom about an hour earlier, said the mayor’s recovery is on schedule. “He knows he has to take it easy,’’ Rago said. “That’s major surgery, heart and arteries, but he’s looking forward to getting back to 100% at some point.”

Rago said Purzycki was discharged from Christiana Hospital early Monday afternoon and will take the oath from his home in the Highlands neighborhood.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and be broadcast Tuesday night during City Council’s 6 p.m. meeting, likely accompanied by a message from the mayor about his vision, goals, and plans for the next four years.

Rago added that President-elect Biden and his wife Jill have spoken with Purzycki’s wife Bette “to check on how he was doing.”