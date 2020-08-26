First-term Mayor Mike Purzycki on Tuesday took on a tag-team challenge from City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter and former City Councilman Justen Wright during a virtual mayoral debate.

The trio will face off in the Sept. 15 Democratic primary, which will decide the race, since no Republicans are in the running.

Several debate questions focused on crime in Wilmington, which saw a major drop in 2018 but has seen a sharp rise this year. As of mid-August, the number of shooting incidents was up 86% compared to the same time last year. More than 104 people have been shot in the city, a 70% increase over last year. Fifteen people have been killed, 50% more than this time last year.

Jones-Potter blamed the proliferation of high-powered weapons, group violence and retaliation. She proposed an urban violence commission of social workers and interventionists to try to disrupt groups that are committing violence. “A lot of it is retaliation, and we need people who understand that whole system of behavior, and who are able to intervene and help stem that activity,” she said.

Wright said the city needs to work better with community groups in the neighborhoods to reduce crime. “There are a number of faith-based organizations that are in high-poverty and high-crime areas and we’re going to have to start working with them,” he said.

He also pointed to a diversity plan he created during his time on city council that called on contractors awarded city projects to ensure that they would hire workers from the community. He also called for more diversity among the Wilmington police force. “Our police department has to reflect the communities in which they represent,” Wright said. “We have to ensure that diversity is at the forefront.”