Delaware shoppers will ditch plastic bags in favor of reusable ones in the new year, as restrictions on single-use bags for groceries and other purchases goes into effect in an effort to protect sea animals, wildlife and humans.

The new law bans plastic bags from stores with more than 7,000 square feet of retail space and chain stores with three or more locations of at least 3,000 square feet each. Stores will be able to sell reusable bags or provide paper bags at no cost or a cost of their choosing.

Plastic bag bans have been enacted in seven other states, and several major cities have similar laws.

“It will have a significant impact on the waste and discarded tonnage, but also it will have longer-term psychological and awareness effects. This is part of our long-term goal to consciously be more environmentally friendly and more aware of different practices to minimize the negative impacts on the environment, and hopefully promote positive change,” said the sponsor of the legislation, State Rep. Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington.

“This effort is an indication of the consciousness we as legislators have, but we’re responding to, quite frankly, the interest and the aspirations of our constituents that would also like to see, not tougher laws so to speak, but a more conscious involvement in addressing the things that negatively impact our environment.”

Large retail stores in Delaware currently are required to have recycling receptacles on site, so customers can dispose of their plastic bags responsibly. But it’s not clear how often customers take advantage of those recycling bins.

Plastic bag litter remains a problem. Last year, volunteers collected 2,172 plastic bags during the state’s annual Coastal Cleanup Day.

“It doesn’t take a scientist to see them all over the environment, hanging in trees, on the roadside, in our waterways, in the ocean, on our beaches. We know they are a blight in our communities. So we certainly hope that will be diminished by this new law,” said Plastic-Free Delaware founder Dee Durham.

“There are other impacts as well to wildlife, and even domestic farm animals that get the bags in their feet, or they are wrapped around their bodies, so there are animal deaths associated with these bags and we hope that will be diminished with this law. There’s also health impacts that have been proven, as the plastic breaks down and ends up in our own food chain. That’s something that’s becoming more and more studied, and it’s proven we’re beginning to eat plastic in various ways and the health impacts are not good.”