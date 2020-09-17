Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki fended off two challengers in the Democraic primary this week, but the mayor lost an ally when a political foe defeated ally Hanifa Shabazz in her bid for another term as City Council president.

The council’s new leader will be Ernest “Trippi” Congo II, who was part of what Purzycki called “the resistance’’ on the 13-member council to his initiatives.

But in the wake of their victories Tuesday — neither faces opposition in the general election — Purzycki and Congo are pledging a cooperative relationship, especially in combating the city’s longstanding plague of gun violence.

“Well, there is a resistance, there was a resistance, and sometimes everybody starts retreating to their own corner and it just gets to be very combative and I regret that,’’ Purzycki told WHYY News. “It’s easy for me to say it’s their fault, but I think everybody’s got to take responsibility.“

The mayor said he has no personal animosity toward Congo, who has been on the council for 12 years and runs his family’s funeral home.

“I know Trippi really well. I don’t think we’ve ever had any personal difficulty whatsoever,’’ Purzycki said. “He’s a guy who has been elected for a long time. Obviously, he’s got roots that go back much further than mine do in this city. He’s a guy who’s been elected for a long time. I think it’s a great opportunity, so I’m very optimistic about working together in the future.”

Congo also sounded a conciliatory tone. The president-elect, who takes office in January, won’t have two of his council allies — Vash Turner and Sam Guy. Turner ran for city treasurer but lost, and Guy was defeated in his re-election bid.

“We were both elected by the people, so we’re going to have to work together,’’ Congo told WHYY. “His vision and my vision, they may be different, but there has to be compromise so the entire city wins.

”My focus is definitely on our neighborhoods and developing our people, and hopefully the administration is going to be on the same page. Nobody wins if we are constantly going at each other.

“It’s just been pretty well-known that [Purzycki’s] into developing the city and I think that’s extremely important. It provides a tax base that the city needs. But my vision and my passion is definitely for the people.”

Purzycki’s mayoral primary foes — nemesis and city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter and ex-Councilman Justen Wright — had echoed Congo’s views by using the same campaign slogan, “People over Property.’’

Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said Congo must adapt to his elevated role and change his approach to legislating.

“With the new role, that will put him in a different arena,’’ Oliver said. “And he will see the difference being a councilperson as opposed to being president of City Council. He’s going to have to put on his big boy pants.”