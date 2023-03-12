After his death, architect Viñoly still guides the future of the Kimmel Center

The Kimmel Center opened in 2001 with a bold building concept: two detached concert halls placed under what is essentially a gigantic bell jar.

Architect Rafael Viñoly saw the resulting common space between the two halls as something more democratic than a traditional lobby.

“You can’t avoid seeing The Kimmel Center as a place where you’re together with many other people,” Viñoly said in an undated interview with the Kimmel. “All the traditional areas of the lobby are merged into this new civic space.”

An architect with equal measures of vision and charm, Viñoly died last week, March 2, from an aneurysm. He was 78.

Viñoly was a musician first. He grew up in Uruguay where he trained to become a concert pianist.

He instead became a high-profile architect based in New York, designing major buildings all over the world, including the Penn Medicine Complex in West Philadelphia, 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan (the tallest residential building in the world when it was completed in 2015), a federal building for the Argentina Chamber of Deputies (i.e. House of Representatives), and the concert hall for Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Throughout his life, the piano remained Viñoly’s “one major indulgence,” according to a 2011 profile in the New York Times. At one point he owned nine of them. An early riser, he typically began each day by playing for a few hours.

“He was truly a musician’s architect,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, the head of the Philadelphia Orchestra who also became CEO of the Kimmel Center, Inc. in 2021.