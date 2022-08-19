New data flags one of the area’s top banks for having a troubling track record when it comes to approving residential mortgage loans for Black applicants.

The numbers show that, compared to a group of peer institutions, TD Bank tied for the lowest approval rate for Black applicants seeking to buy homes in the Philadelphia region. TD Bank also had the biggest gap in denial rates — nearly 20 percentage points — when comparing Black and white applicants.

The data, crunched by the Reinvestment Fund and presented Thursday during a public hearing co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank, also shows that TD Bank was more likely to approve a mortgage loan for a low-income white applicant than a high-income Black applicant during the same period.

“That certainly is an indication that there’s a problem here,” said Ira Goldstein, president of the policy solutions group for the Reinvestment Fund.

The data defines low income as less than 80% of the area’s median income. For a family of four, that translates to $84,300 a year.

High income is defined as earning at least 120% of AMI. That translates to $126,480 a year for a family of four.

TD Bank, which has 20 bank branches inside Philadelphia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.