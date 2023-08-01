‘It shouldn’t be this difficult:’ Pa. homeowners desperate as mortgage aid struggles drag on

But that protection only kicks in once the program — not the homeowner — tells a mortgage company someone has applied. As Pollock sat in court that day, her loan servicer had not heard from PHFA or IEM.

Her case was stuck in a bureaucratic no man’s land.

An IEM spokesperson said that under the program’s rules, Pollock’s case didn’t meet the criteria for “immediate escalation” because her house was not scheduled to be sold.

As a result, her application still hadn’t been fully reviewed by the time her file was passed on to PHFA, two months before the hearing.

Elliott, the PHFA spokesperson, said the agency would only contact an applicant’s mortgage company once their file had been “selected for processing” and they were deemed eligible.

Trying not to lose faith in the program, Pollock drove home to wait for the judge’s ruling.

Her house was her sanctuary, but now it felt temporary, so she stopped mowing the grass. Spring was coming, but she didn’t plant flowers in her front yard, or move her wicker furniture onto the front porch, where wind chimes and potted ferns hung in the shade.

The foreclosure case was always on her mind. She couldn’t focus. Small things made her cry. She turned down invitations from friends. “It was like there was a shroud over my head and I couldn’t get rid of it,” she said.

Housing advocates fear that homeowners facing foreclosure could slip through the cracks while they wait and in late June urged PHFA to do more to protect them, by providing a list of applicants to local judges.

Robin Wiessmann, the agency’s executive director, wrote to judges and court administrators in July telling them about the delays and the program’s efforts to expedite applications for those at the greatest risk. PHFA said it would not give courts the names of applicants because of privacy concerns.

Advocates also asked the agency to petition the state Supreme Court to halt foreclosures for homeowners who are still waiting; Elliott said PHFA decided against this due to “logistics and case law.”

In response to questions from Pollock, the agency said she had not indicated she was in foreclosure when she registered in the new system. Pollock couldn’t remember the details of the sign-up process, which she said she completed in late April. But she said she had called and emailed the agency about her foreclosure case multiple times. Her attorney also contacted the program about the case in February, emails show.

In the weeks after the hearing, Pollock worried about whether to file for bankruptcy, and how she would find a place to rent with her two German shepherds.

She thought about locking the door behind her and walking away from the house, or locking the door and staying inside for as long as she could. It felt like living on borrowed time, she said. She could not bring herself to tell her sons about the foreclosure case.

Finally, in May, Pollock got the news she had been hoping for: The judge agreed to reopen the case, taking it one step backward.

At last, she bought yellow flowers to plant in the yard: begonias, bidens and sunflowers.

She finally had a caseworker, but she still didn’t know for sure whether the program would be able to help her. She was still facing foreclosure. She tried not to get her hopes up.

Another wait stretched ahead.

‘I thought this was the end of my stress’

Even some homeowners who had already begun receiving assistance found that it could stop abruptly.

In early January, the program agreed to cover the mortgage payments on Jennnifer Swahl’s house in Chester County for the next six months. The money for February and March arrived promptly. But by April 15, she said, the payment still had not appeared and Swahl, 54, was officially late.

She scrambled to cover it herself, letting her car payment and electric bill slide as the safety net she had been promised disintegrated beneath her.

Other applicants were having the same problem. One homeowner told Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office in April that they fell behind on their mortgage and received a foreclosure warning notice after the program failed to make payments it was supposed to cover. Another homeowner who said their payments stopped told Shapiro’s office the following week: “I thought this was the end of my stress over my house but it has begun all over again.”

In an attempt to close out applications before IEM’s contract ended, PHFA told the company to bundle ongoing mortgage assistance into a lump sum instead of making monthly payments. This led to confusion among mortgage companies over how to apply the money to homeowners’ accounts. The agency then told IEM to stop paying out ongoing mortgage assistance altogether, state records show. PHFA said it would handle those payments instead — but the agency said it could not resume the payments until applicants registered in the new system.

Swahl’s mortgage company received the rest of the money in June, two months after the payments stopped.

Elliott declined to say how many homeowners were affected, but acknowledged that PHFA should have told them payments would be disrupted.

‘Your application is in limbo’

After applying for assistance last summer, Mike Ramsey received thousands of dollars to catch up on his electricity bill and late property taxes. But his financial problems weren’t over.

In December, he said, he left his job as a bus dispatcher. For years, he had missed more and more work as he tried to push through heart problems, high blood pressure, and bad knees that made sitting at a desk for hours unbearably painful.

In February, a notice from the local water authority warned Ramsey that he was almost $1,000 behind and 10 days away from having his service shut off. He sent the notice to his IEM caseworker. The timing could hardly have been worse.

In late February, IEM signed up Ramsey’s local water authority for the program. But the deadline for PHFA to take over was nearing and time was running out. The company did not receive the information it needed from the water authority in order to make a payment before its last day of work on the program, in early March, an IEM spokesperson said.

PHFA initially ended its contract with IEM without saying the company was at fault. Then a plan to have IEM close out thousands of applications, including Ramsey’s, fell apart after PHFA discovered new problems with the company’s performance. The agency said IEM had fallen short from the start of the contract; the company denied this and threatened legal action. The two sides eventually agreed to a truce, pending the results of a PHFA investigation.

Ramsey, meanwhile, had no water and no answers. In late March, a program worker told him, via email, that until PHFA had transferred all the files from IEM’s system, they couldn’t provide information about specific applications. He received the exact same email a month later.

The program referred him to a nonprofit specializing in utility law, but a paralegal there told him that since his water was already off, there was nothing they could do. Unless PHFA manually migrated his file into the new system, or sent him the sign-up link, she told him in an email, “your application is in limbo and will not be processed.”

In response to questions from Ramsey, PHFA said it had not been informed that his water was off — although Ramsey had told multiple people at the agency in more than a dozen phone calls and at least seven emails, including one with the subject line: “!!! PLEASE READ, MY WATER HAS BEEN SHUT OFF FOR 2 MONTHS !!!”

The agency also said the link to register was sent to the email address Ramsey used when he first applied, last year, not the one he gave when he called the help desk. Ramsey’s messages, however, show he had been contacting the program for months using the email address he applied with.

After 10 weeks with no water, Ramsey’s service was finally restored in May.