Prominent Temple professor who founded Hope Center placed on administrative leave

Goldrick-Rab said she had been ordered by the university not to speak to the press. Earlier, she told Inside Higher Ed that she asked for the investigation.

Jennie Shanker, grievance chair for Temple’s faculty union, said she was surprised to learn about the accusations and investigation.

“Sara is one of the university’s most important researchers,” Shanker said, adding that she had not heard complaints about the professor. She expressed concern about the future of the Hope Center.

“Hope Center is Sara,” Shanker said. “Wherever Sara is, that’s where the Hope Center is.”

Mary Enoch Elizabeth Baxter, a former Hope Center employee and board member, described her experience at the center as “very pleasant,” and said Goldrick-Rab helped shape her trajectory.

When she joined the center, she was a single mother studying behavior health and human services at Community College of Philadelphia.

“That was the time I was most vulnerable and housing insecure, and having employment at Hope Center during that whole duration of the final year was crucial,” Baxter said. “Sara advocating outside of office hours to help find a safe space for me and my son to live while I finished my degree was definitely instrumental in helping me attain that.”

Baxter credits Hope Center with giving her a platform to talk about her own experience and “issues affecting millions of college students,” which has helped lead to a successful career as an artist and activist.

She said while Goldrick-Rab worked to “create a sense of family” at the center, “she didn’t hesitate on calling out folks, which I think is part of this work.”

The original Inside Higher Ed report, and a follow up piece, paint a less glowing picture. Current and past employees describe a workplace that runs staff members into the ground, where funders and partners are promised “deliverables” that they don’t have the “bandwidth or capacity” to deliver.

“People are beyond exhausted, drained and not being heard,” one former employee said.

A number of employees said they were “subject to unclear or shifting personnel policy issues,” like being told to take vacation days for serious medical issues, and some who quit the center accused Goldrick-Rab of retaliating against them for leaving. One said Goldrick-Rab contacted her boss at her new job to “express concerns about her mental health.” Several also claimed Hope Center staff members were “directed to write grants and do other work” for Goldrick-Rab’s non-profit, Believe in Students.

One employee estimated that 17 people had left the center in a year. The center employs about 50 people.