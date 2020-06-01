As the accusations, lawsuits and subsequent independent investigation roiled the Senate, Leach lost the support of many of his Democratic allies.

Gov. Tom Wolf called for him to resign shortly after the Inquirer published its initial article. And Leach clashed publicly with female Senate candidate, and then state senator, Katie Muth (D-Delaware) on several occasions. Muth and another state senator, Maria Collett (D-Bucks), later said they felt he’d bullied them for opposing him and urging his ouster.

That charge was included in the outside report the Senate commissioned on Leach’s behavior last year. Investigators concluded that Leach hadn’t violated any laws or caucus policy, but that some of his behavior has been “immature and unprofessional.

Leach said the report exonerated him. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) disagreed, and essentially banned Leach from caucusing with the rest of the Senate Democrats.

“No member or employee should have to tolerate such unprofessional, inappropriate behavior in their workplace,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “Nor should they feel intimidated or bullied.”

The fact that Leach is technically banned from caucusing is one of Cappelletti’s main arguments against him.

“I think it’s important that people know that they are going to get the same progressive policies out of me, however I am going to work with my colleagues instead of against them,” she said. “I’m going to do so in a way that gets things done because I have the relationships and the respect of my colleagues.”

Leach insists that the ouster doesn’t really affect him.

“You can’t stop someone from caucusing any more than you can stop someone from voting on the floor,” he said, noting that he’s lately been participating in remote caucuses and is still working on bills with fellow members.

He said his staff had urged him to “be the bigger person and just avoid the situation” and take a break from in-person caucuses, and he’d complied, but still received briefings on what happened.

He criticized Cappelletti for focusing so much of her campaign on the allegations against him.

“I’m unaware that she has a platform,” he said. “She never discussed any issues…all of her political communication is just negative attacks.”

There is little polling on individual state Senate races, particularly primary elections, so it’s difficult to gauge whether voters are responding more to Cappelletti’s pitch for a clean start, or Leach’s focus on his record of staunch progressivism.

The two candidates have never met for a debate.

Often, endorsements can indicate which candidate is a favorite in their district — but in this case, the signals are mixed. The Montgomery County Democratic Committee was unable to cast a plurality of votes for either Leach or Cappelletti, and so did not make an endorsement. The committee in Delaware County — which encompasses a small portion of the district — endorsed Cappelletti, though Leach’s campaign contested the endorsement, saying it had been opaque and unfair.

Calls to the Delaware County Committee went unanswered. An unidentified person who answered the phone for the Montgomery County Committee said no one would be willing to comment on the race.

It is, he said, a fraught situation.