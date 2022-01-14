GOP effort to inspect Pennsylvania voting machines advances

The inspection of voting machines in a heavily Republican county in Pennsylvania appeared ready to go forward Friday in a GOP effort inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

A state judge rejected attempts by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to block the inspection without certain agreements in place.

State lawyers had fruitlessly tried to get Fulton County officials to agree to their demands on protocol, including sharing the identity of who will inspect the voting machines and allowing a state-designated voting machine expert to observe and record it.