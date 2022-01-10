Man accused of shooting into party headquarters in Montco enters pleas

A suburban Philadelphia man accused of firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day has pleaded guilty to related federal charges.

Anthony Nero, 48, entered the pleas last week to federal charges of sending threatening communications and cyberstalking in connection with threats days before the three shots were fired early Jan. 20 into the Montgomery County party office in Norristown.

Authorities said the shots, which caused no injuries, were linked to Nero through a threatening email sent Jan. 7, a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, warning that the party should “probably beef up security” and referencing President Trump and the false claim that the election had been stolen.