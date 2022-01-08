Montco temporarily closes West Norriton restaurant after hepatitis A outbreak

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has temporarily closed Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton in connection with the recent outbreak of hepatitis A in the county.

Eleven cases are being investigated, nine of which have been confirmed. Seven people have been hospitalized thus far, and one person has died. In a statement Friday, the county said the restaurant will be closed until further notice while the investigation continues.

The Office of Public Health is coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. On Wednesday, Montco issued a public health advisory, which led to additional information and the identification of more cases.