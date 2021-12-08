This morning, the Philadelphia City Council Committee on Streets and Services held a hearing on the future of some unique traffic enforcement measures in the city.

Under the bill no person could, “create, cause, or permit the creation of sound emanating from a motor vehicle at a level of five decibels above background level measured from a distance of 25 or more feet.”

That would basically mean if someone 25 feet away can hear noise coming from your car, you would be in violation of the ordinance.

The bill would also create an enforcement procedure using sound-measuring devices coupled with cameras to catch drivers whose cars are radiating excessive noise.