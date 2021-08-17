How dirt bikes in the city build community, culture
Typically, the local ATV/dirt bike culture is referred to in less-than-flattering terms.
Pedestrians and drivers alike lament the reckless driving, not to mention the bikes themselves are illegal. However, when the dirt bike debate commences in the city, the media and officials fail to fully capture the voices of individuals who are part of the biker community and whose views challenge the usual narrative.
This summer, Damein Williams, Keyssh Datts and Yaelies Terron — interns with the WHYY Youth Employment Program — wanted to amplify voices within the subculture and bring our audience a different perspective.
City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas also spoke to the youth group and offered a solution to the problem.