How dirt bikes in the city build community, culture

    By
  • Damein Williams, Keyssh Datts, and Yaelies Terro
    • August 17, 2021

Typically, the local ATV/dirt bike culture is referred to in less-than-flattering terms.

Pedestrians and drivers alike lament the reckless driving, not to mention the bikes themselves are illegal. However, when the dirt bike debate commences in the city, the media and officials fail to fully capture the voices of individuals who are part of the biker community and whose views challenge the usual narrative.

Related Content

This summer, Damein Williams, Keyssh Datts and Yaelies Terron — interns with the WHYY Youth Employment Program — wanted to amplify voices within the subculture and bring our audience a different perspective.

City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas also spoke to the youth group and offered a solution to the problem.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate