The International Unity Cup — a World Cup-style soccer tournament featuring teams from across Philadelphia — is returning for its fifth year, after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“With the return of the Unity Cup this year, we are reminded of all things that unite us despite our perceived differences,” Mayor Kenney said at an event kicking off festivities on Tuesday. “We’ve all been through an extremely difficult year and this tournament is an opportunity to come together and move us forward to better times.”

Mayor Kenney helped launch the Unity Cup in 2016, as a way of uniting diverse communities across the city around their shared love of soccer.

“Everyone — I mean, everyone — knows Philadelphia is passionate about sports,” Kenney said. “We’re also passionate about supporting and celebrating the communities that make us one amazing city. The Unity Cup is a great way to showcase the thriving immigrant communities of Philadelphia and the world-class athleticism that exists here.”

This year, the event is hosting 52 teams — up from 32 in 2016 — each of which represents their country of origin. The countries represented this year span five continents and over 100 languages, City Representative Sheila Hess said.