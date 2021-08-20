Philly schools to vote on vaccine mandate next week
The School District of Philadelphia school board will hold a vote next week on whether or not to mandate all staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the school year, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
On Aug. 31, 120,000 district students are set to fully return to in-person learning.
If the mandate passes, superintendent William Hite said there would probably be some exemptions, and repercussions for those who do not comply.
“I am a strong proponent of them for all staff,” Hite said during Thursday’s school board meeting.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, representing roughly 13,000 teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, secretaries, and other school employees, said it had not been informed of an impending meeting, but union president Jerry Jordan has said he supports a mandate.
