The North Penn School Board mandated masks in the fall for all students in the district, Montgomery County’s largest, during a contentious meeting that went late into Thursday evening,

The board voted unanimously in favor of mandatory masks in the elementary and secondary schools after more than 60 students, parents, and community members spoke on both sides of the issue. The meeting drew a crowd of at least 100 community members.

Elementary school students are required to wear masks, no matter the rate of coronavirus transmission. For secondary students, masks can become optional if transmission rates go down from “substantial” to “moderate” or “low,” using Montgomery County Office of Public Health metrics. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, though clinical trials on that age group are currently underway.

Many North Penn parents, speaking in support of the mask mandate, expressed fear around rising cases of the virus’ delta variant.

Marilyn Tontoni of Montgomery Township, previously a North Penn parent, said masking up is about working together to keep the most vulnerable communities safe from COVID-19.

“I don’t understand why people, after all this time, don’t understand the concept of protecting your community around you,” said Tontoni. “We live in a community, and we have to take care of each other.”

Some parents, however, spoke about wanting their freedom to choose masks, or no masks, for their children

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, stood outside the board meeting with multiple signs. One said, “Our constitutional right: freedom to not wear a mask!”

“I don’t want to infringe on parents who feel that a mask is something that they want to choose for their child’s health, but don’t infringe on my freedom of choice for my child,” said the parent. “Basically, my child, my choice.”