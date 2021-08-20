Montco to offer COVID booster shots for immunocompromised people

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health will accept appointments for a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals starting on August 23, the county announced Friday. Online registration for the booster shot is available now.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of the mRNA vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Individuals are encouraged to bring their vaccination card and are required to sign a form to confirm their eligibility for a third dose. Third doses must match the vaccine they received for their first and second dose.