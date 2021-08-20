Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccines

Made in America is giving away 100 pairs of free tix to people who get vaccinated with Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Nafis Smith, 17, gets his second COVID-19 shot.

Nafis Smith, 17, gets his second COVID-19 shot from nurse practitioner Stephanie Curtis during a clinic put on by the Black Doctors Consortium at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Made In America is giving away 100 pairs of free tickets to its music festival to people who get fully vaccinated with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The consortium led by physician Ala Stanford will be at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tomorrow, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two tickets will be issued to people receiving their second vaccination dose.

The tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Those participating are encouraged to bring their vaccination card.

The music festival will take place September 4 and 5. Justin Beiber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Griselda are among those scheduled to perform.

