Philly Parks and Rec tries to come ‘back to life’ with its first esports tournament

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department has launched its first-ever esports tournament for teens — one way Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell says it’s gearing up to come “back to life” nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the city.

After adjusting most of its programming to be in step with coronavirus mitigation guidelines, the department is also in the process of reopening its five ice skating rinks and some of its gyms.

The department’s role in providing activities for young people has been top-of-mind for Ott Lovell as the city continues to experience a historic surge in shootings and homicides.

Last year, the city recorded a three-decade high of 499 homicides, a 40% increase from 2019. Of the 2,243 people shot in Philadelphia in 2020, 199 of them were under the age of 18, sparking calls from the public for action, including more positive activities for young people.

“Certainly at Parks and Rec, it’s something that we’re all thinking about,” said Ott Lovell. “Also thinking about the impact [of] having our facilities closed for so long because of the pandemic — what impact has that had on the increased violence?”

Until the department resumes in-person operations as usual, staff will have to engage teens where they are, which in the middle of a pandemic means at home. That makes the esports tournament, which was being planned before the COVID-19 shutdowns, all the more timely, Ott Lovell said.

“Kids are always ahead of the adults and in this case, kids have been gaming for decades, but most recently, it’s become much more connected to their everyday life,” said Ott Lovell.