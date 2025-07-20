Esports is taking off. YMCAs in Philadelphia’s suburbs want to join in on the fun

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Esports, or electronic sports, has quickly evolved into a multibillion dollar industry, spawning a generation of dedicated gamers and fans.

Whether on a PC or on a console such as Playstation or Xbox, young people have increasingly leaned on gaming as a source of enjoyment, turning competitive gaming into a cultural phenomenon.

But with the rise of online gaming comes increased concerns from parents regarding cybersafety.

The Oscar Lasko YMCA & Childcare Center in West Chester is offering a solution to please kids and guardians. The Y branch location has partnered with Doylestown-based Metro Esports to launch an esports lab in September 2024 for people to game communally and safely.

“We wanted to offer a different space for the kids that might not have been involved in the traditional sports aspect of the YMCA,” said Taylor Kassel, the executive director of the branch.

In the neon-lit lab at the Y, there are 12 PC stations and three TVs that connect to a Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5 or Xbox on game titles such as “Fortnite,” “Minecraft,” “Overwatch,” “Roblox” and “Valorant.” The esports lab restricts titles depending on the gamer’s age.

Using a combination of AI-software from Kidas and in-person human proctors, the esports lab is meant to create an enjoyable setting for kids to game with one another while limiting the risk of cyberbullying and online predators.

“What I’ve come to realize from parents is that they don’t understand the inner workings of video games but they know that they can come here and they know that their kids are safe because it’s a YMCA,” Kassel said.

John Zabel, 10, who was recently at the Y for summer camp, said having the esports lab available makes him want to come back even more.

“I just like playing in a room where I know that it’s a safe area where I can play with friends and stuff like that,” he said.